Tin Can Bay's Temptations by the Water cafe is finally opening up today after a two month coronavirus closure.
Tin Can Bay hotspot ‘finally’ reopening today

JOSH PRESTON
29th May 2020 12:00 AM
TIN Can Bay café Temptations by the Water will “finally” re-open today after two long months of closed doors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Temptations team have busied themselves through the week with rigorous cleaning procedures to ready the café for a restart, starting from 8am this morning.

Co-owner Elise Henderson said the café had undergone a series of renovations during the forced down time.

“We’ve done painting out the front, we’ve done heaps of renovations to the place. I spent three days sanding the chairs and tables and giving them a new finish, it’s been pretty full on,” Mrs Henderson said.

“We’re a bit nervous, I think the first couple of weeks will be nice and busy, we had a few people come past today hoping we were open, but it might be quiet during the weeks because we’re still only allowed to have ten people inside.

“We’ve had lots of feedback (on social media) and people are excited we’re opening up.

“We’ve managed to keep all our staff on, when we closed we thought we would be closed for six months, but it’s only been eight weeks.”

Mrs Henderson said the café had been put through stringent obligations to make reopening possible, seemingly inconsistent with certain public allowances since restrictions began to ease.

“What’s involved is just insane, there’s a three page checklist you have to display in the shop, this is our fifth day in total getting ready to re-open just cleaning wise,” she said.

“It’s crazy because you can have as many people as you want on a park bench for a picnic and then they get up and leave without cleaning, and even before all the COVID-19 stuff there’s not a whole lot of difference to what we’ve always done.

“It’s been a bit silly the way that they’ve done some things, but happy and healthy customers are our main concern, and same with our staff.”

She said the café staff was hopeful of a busy first day back while honouring remaining social distancing restrictions.

“We’ve been to Bunnings a couple of times to get our renovation stuff, and I’ve never seen the carpark as full as it has been, everybody is just hanging to get out.

“People are getting out and about more, and the weather is much better this week, so hopefully they’ll just keep pouring through the doors throughout the day.”

