Tin Can Bay grandma caught on CCTV stealing wallet

The woman stole a wallet containing $270 from the counter of a Tin Can Bay newsagency. Picture: File photo

A GRANDMOTHER caught stealing a wallet full of cash from a Tin Can Bay store had a history of stealing dating back to the 1970s, a Gympie court has been told.

Debra Anne Pedley, 61, stole a wallet containing $270 cash which had been left by a customer at a Tin Can Bay newsagency on March 18.

The victim, a customer served before Pedley, accidentally left his wallet behind, and after completing her transaction Pedley walked past it, placed her hand over it while holding other items to hide it, and picked it up.

Police later attended the newsagency, where Pedley was known to staff, and reviewed CCTV footage which identified her as the thief.

When police later interviewed Pedley she denied stealing the wallet and said she was picking up her own.

Pedley faced Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to stealing the wallet.

Her lawyer, Chris Anderson, said his client now accepted the facts of the charge but did not remember why she committed the offence as she was on two antidepressants and a sleeping pill at the time.

Mr Anderson said Pedley had since been diagnosed with PTSD and depression and had changed medication, and was seeing a psychiatrist.

The police prosecutor said they were seeking $370 in restitution; $270 for the stolen cash and $100 for the victim having to replace his wallet and licence.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told the court Pedley had a history of stealing dating back to 1977 and had been jailed for three weeks on one occasion.

“Are you a kleptomaniac?” Ms Baldwin asked Pedley, who replied that she did not think she was.

Ms Baldwin advised Pedley to talk with the psychiatrist about her history.

“He might be able to help you; not embarrass you or shame you, but help you,” she said.

Ms Baldwin sentenced Pedley to three months in jail to be suspended for three years, and ordered her to pay the $370 restitution within two weeks.

“You can’t keep stealing and think you’ll only get fines or suspended sentences,” Ms Baldwin said.

“You can’t afford to have another slip-up.”