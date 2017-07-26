Tin Can Bay fishery lands big one at trade show

BIG CATCH: Lees Fishing is now selling king prawns and scallops to the Hong Kong and Chinese market.

A TIN Can Bay seafood store is one of several businesses to have opened up their market after a trade fair in Hong Kong.

Fresh off the back of HOFEX, Aisa's premier food and hospitality trade show, in May, Lee Fishing is now shipping king prawns and scallops to the Hong Kong and Chinese market.

It is a deal which keeps them in good company, with the Sunshine Coast's Sunfresh having already notched up $200,000 in sales in the past six weeks.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said Sunfresh Marketing had shipped more than 13 orders of fresh avocado, as well as avocado pulp, to an importer in Hong Kong that it met during HOFEX.

Mr Pitt said it was a fantastic outcome for Sunfresh in a very short time.

"It's great to be here in Hong Kong meeting directly with the businesses importing and selling Queensland's outstanding produce in Asian markets,” he said.

"Sunfresh is a shining example how Queensland ingenuity is putting our homegrown products ahead of the pack by using new technologies to extend the shelf life of their processed avocado products from a few hours to nearly 10 days.

"There has already been interest from many countries for the avo pulp including Thailand and India, which means huge growth opportunities for Sunfresh.

"The 170 avocado growers of Sunfresh across Queensland are also benefiting from the increase in exports.

"Sunfresh is one of 22 companies that went to HOFEX as part of a trade mission organised by Trade and Investment Queensland, the government's global business agency.

"TIQ facilitated a meeting between Sunfresh and Wing Kee Produce Ltd which resulted in them becoming the sole distributor for Hong Kong, Macau and China.”

A number of other businesses that attended HOFEX have now also received orders from Hong Kong and China on the back of contacts they made during the trade show.

Bundaberg-based Australian Seafood (which is now shipping its seafood), Gold Coast-based Morlife, and Superbee, (honey) are also exporting to the market.

HOFEX is a biennial food and beverage trade show targeting the hospitality and food sector that attracts more than 40,000 buyers.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to helping more Queensland companies into overseas markets through key showcase events - and HOFEX was the first of these,” Mr Pitt said.

"It is one of the initiatives in the Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 launched in April, which aims to increase the state's share of national overseas exports and boost the number of Queensland Government-assisted investment outcomes by 2022.”

In the 12 months to May 2017, Queensland's avocado exports to Hong Kong were valued at $850,000.

Queensland's merchandise exports to Hong Kong and China were valued at $11.5 billion in 2015-16, making it the state's largest export market, representing 24 per cent of total exports.