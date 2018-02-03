Tin Can Bay commute will be sliced by bypass

TOURISM OPPORTUNITY: James and Ruby Day from Beaudesert visited the Cooloola Coast recently. The Gympie bypass is set to benefit the region - making Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach more accessible.

TOURISM OPPORTUNITY: James and Ruby Day from Beaudesert visited the Cooloola Coast recently. The Gympie bypass is set to benefit the region - making Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach more accessible. LEEROY TODD

TRAVEL time to the Cooloola Coast will be sliced if funding for Section D of the Bruce Highway's Cooroy to Curra upgrade is secured.

Section D, which includes the Gympie bypass, is set to benefit satellite communities to Gympie's east, with reduced drive times for commuters travelling from the Sunshine Coast.

Modelling for travel time savings between Woondum and the Cooloola Coast has not yet been done, but a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said there will be a significant amount of time saved.

"There will be an average travel time saving of up to 10 minutes if travelling along the new 26km Gympie bypass, as opposed to the existing Bruce Highway through Gympie to Curra,” the spokesperson said.

The new stretch of highway will be 110km/h and about 3km shorter than the existing highway through Gympie.

The new road will allow travellers from Gympie to reach Tin Can Bay in about 20 minutes or less.

Division one councillor Mark McDonald said the reduced commuter time will have "enormous benefits” to residents of the Cooloola Coast and Rainbow Beach.