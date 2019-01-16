Menu
RIPPED OFF: Cooloola Coast Medical Transport volunteers and their clients, pictured at a Christmas function, were among the ultimate victims of one man's fraud offences at Tin Can Bay.
Tin Can Bay community groups ripped off

Arthur Gorrie
16th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
A TIN Can Bay man has indicated a guilty plea on four dishonesty charges involving well known local community groups.

George Parkyn, 62, was remanded to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on March 19 for "long plea proceedings” where he will also be sentenced for offences.

The court was told the facts of the charges would be lengthy.

Parkyn's legal representative told the court Parkyn was booked in for a pre-sentence psychologist's report.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan enlarged Parkyn's bail pending the sentencing on charges of stealing as a servant from Cooloola Coast Medical transport on March 2 last year, from the Cooloola Coast Bowls Club on March 26 and defrauding as an employee of the same bowls club (between August 25, 2017 and April 19 last year) and Cooloola Waters Retirement Village (between last June 1 and 28).

community groups fraud gympie court gympie crime stealing as a servant tin can bay
Gympie Times

