Tin Can Bay Coastguard grounded - no rescues from now

THE Tin Can Bay Coast Guard has been ordered out of the water by its federal management body, amid allegations the rescue boats have not been subject to an appropriate Safety Management System report.

It is understood this claim is contested.

The move leaves Tin Can Bay without an immediately available rescue and assistance service comparable in bar and blue water experience with the Tin Can Bay flotilla.

And without government intervention, it seems the situation will continue unto the New Year, meaning reduced rescue services over the Christmas holiday period.

There is a rescue and assistance service based at Boonooroo, north of Tin Can Bay, but it is understood to have mostly been used in the past for inshore work within the Tin Can Inlet.

Coast Guard Sunshine Coast Squadron Commodore John Milland denied there would be any disruption from taking Tin Can Bay out of operation and described the new arrangements as "business as usual.”

"You probably know the Coast Guard has coverage in your marine area by both Tin Can Bay and Sandy Straits flotillas and always has and will continue to provide a professional rescue and assist service to your mariners.

"I don't know where you have obtained your information but I can categorically advise you that it is business as usual from Coast Guard in your area,” he said.

The "business as usual " claim was immediately rejected by the Bay flotilla's patron, Gympie state MP Tony Perrett.

"It can't be business as usual without Tin Can Bay,” he said. "It must be at least a reduced service,” he said.

"I am extremely concerned that our region's boating fraternity will be without a coast guard and at best (have) a reduced service.

"There is absolutely no time period which is acceptable to be wthout this valuable service.

"This is a very serious situation which leaves boaties, visitors to our region, the volunteers and supporters in our local community with no clear support.

"Claims that this is business as usual are double speak when the Tin Can Bay crews and service has been withdrawn.

"I have been aware of concerns regarding the takeover of coast guard facilities by federal bodies.

"These have been paid for through the hard work of local community supporters and the fundraising of volunteers.”

He said he had met with Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, who had advised him of a review into marine rescue organisations, because of service delivery concerns.

"My experience, previously as Deputy Mayor and as the Member for Gympie is that the Tin Can Bay Coast Guard is manned by a highly professional hardworking group of volunteers.

"I have never had any concern about their operation,” he said.

"This latest development just doesn't make sense. It seems to be heavy hadned and mired in bureaucratic game playing,” he said.

Tin Can Bay Coast Guard. Renee Albrecht

Minister Crawford has been approached for comment.

Australian Volunteer Coast Guard is understood to have told the local organisation that any skipper putting to sea is at risk of a substantial fine from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

The claim is the Tin Can Bay coast Guard has not provided what the VCG regards as "compliant" Safety Management System.

Volunteers are understood to be angry at the claim and ready to resign from VCG to join the rival organisation Volunteer Marine Rescue.

But such an action could see all assets claimed by the VCG, effectively seizing all locally raised funds, including donations from the public.