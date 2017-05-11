Tin Can Bay business scores global coup

TIN Can Bay's Lee Fishing Company will join five other Wide Bay Burnett businesses on the world stage at HOFEX in Hong Kong, Asia's premier food and hospitality trade show.

Lee Fishing Company has been operating since 1951 when patriarch Vern Lee commenced estuary fishing and crabbing in the waterways around Tin Can Bay. Today Lee Fishing Company operates a fully integrated operation incorporating catching, processing and marketing of quality fresh and frozen seafood, distributed throughout Queensland, interstate and internationally.

The company runs a fleet of trawlers that operate in the coastal regions of Queensland. The trawlers are licensed to fish the east coast of Queensland and the Torres Straits.

Australian Seafood, Dicky Bill Australia, Gin Gin & Dry, Lee Fishing Company, Moffatdale Ridge Wine and Ohana Winery and Exotic Fruits will co-exhibit as part of the Queensland Government booth at HOFEX.

Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Curtis Pitt said it was the first trade mission under the new Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022, launched last month.

"HOFEX is a biennial food and beverage trade show targeting the hospitality and food sector that attracts over 40,000 buyers from Hong Kong, China, and north-east Asian markets,” Mr Pitt said.

"As part of the new strategy, the Palaszczuk Government committed to helping more Queensland companies into overseas markets through key showcase events.

"HOFEX is the first of these and we are pleased to be able to start delivering on our commitments within a month of the launch of the strategy.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for delegates on this mission to showcase Queensland's outstanding processed food, seafood, functional food, wine and beverage products to key importers, buyers, supermarkets and food servicing companies in a region which simply can't get enough of what our state has to offer.

"Queensland has a reputation for producing a range of premium food and beverages in a clean, green and safe environment which is why demand for our products continues to grow, particularly in Asia.”

In total delegates from 22 Queensland companies are participating in the mission, which runs from 8-13 May 2017.

Eleven companies, including the five from Wide Bay and Burnett, will continue on to Taiwan to explore further business opportunities where they will meet with prospective buyers ranging from food importers, food distribution companies to supermarket buyers.

The government has a network of 15 Trade and Investment Queensland offices in overseas markets and eight regional TIQ offices to find opportunities for local businesses - no matter where they are located in our state. TIQ also promotes Queensland to international students, investors and business and skilled migrants.

The Advancing Trade and Investment: Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 was developed following extensive consultation with public and private stakeholders and can be downloaded at: www.tiq.qld.gov.au/ti-strategy