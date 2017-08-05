Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove: neglected or not?

Letters to the Editor

Council is doing a great job

CONGRATULATIONS must go to the Gympie Regional Council for the beautification program in and around the Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre and pathways in Tin Can Bay.

As well as the beautification there has been a massive pruning program of trees and scrubs and lots of other projects.

Well done Mayor Curran, councillors and council workers.

Cr Mark McDonald works very hard for the Division One region, as well as the hard work for Division One he works tirelessly within his GRC portfolio; it is a credit to him and residents of the Cooloola Coast region should be thankful we have such a hard working councillor.

For those who don't agree, just remember back four to six years ago as to what the region looked like, now take a drive around the region and see the vast improvements made.

It's easy to knock our council and councillors, but this region is one of the biggest in Queensland (probably Australia) and one of the lesser financial based on population and industries, we need more industries to invest in the region.

To all those council workers and councillors, congratulations and please keep up the hard work.

George Parkyn,

Tin Can Bay

Poor street lighting in Cooloola Cove

ARE you aware from Tin Can Bay Rd, Bayside Rd (recently upgraded) our main entrance to Cooloola Cove township has, in over 1km only three overhead street lights and an 80km speed limit?

Anybody walking on this road at night takes their life in their hands.

The lack of street lighting in Cooloola Cove overall is way below standard. As there are only three footpaths in the whole of the town, the residents have to walk on the roads to cross the creeks, day and night.

The local joke out here is if you wish at night to visit a friend make sure you have a fluoro vest and a big torch.

David Midolo,

Cooloola Cove