Timely recognition: Gympie nurses in coronavirus fight

PREPARED FOR THE WORST: Registered nurse acute services, Maddi Bowles, acting Nurse Unit manager Karen Binger and clinical nurse consultant in mental health, Michelle Jackson (front) are part of the Gympie region pandemic front line on International Nurses Day.

“BUSINESS as usual, but with even more hand washing.”

That was how three of Gympie region’s most highly regarded professionals, our nurses, summed up their frontline experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With only four cases in the Gympie Regional Council area and none of them new or untraced, health service workers at all levels are hoping the low numbers continue today as they celebrate International Nurses Day.

Today’s worldwide celebration of the nursing profession marks the 200th birthday of another frontline medical worker, Florence Nightingale, who pioneered the nursing profession in the immensely difficult, pressurised and dangerous environment of the Crimean War.

It is dedicated, fittingly enough in the time of coronavirus, to the theme of “Nursing the World to Health.”

And it comes as part of a year designated by the World Health Organisation as The Year of the Nurse and Midwife.”

Gympie health professionals say they have worked hard to prepare for a serious coronavirus public health emergency.

But so far, with social distancing and other isolation measures, there has been no widespread outbreak in Gympie region.

At Gympie Hospital, they hope things stay that way.

Registered nurse Maddi Bowles said this year’s International Nurses Day had fallen at an important time, but so far things were running as normal.

She said hygiene was always a vital part of hospital discipline, but now it was even more so.

“For a lot of us it’s business as usual, but with even more hand washing,” she said.

Clinical nurse consultant in mental health Michelle Jackson said the hospital’s integrated mental health services were operating normally, helping people with serious mental health issues, including varying degrees of anxiety.

“Some people are very stressed by what has happened, including financial concerns,” she said.

Acting nurse unit manager Karen Binger said she wanted people to realise the hospital was a safe environment and people should feel free to come in for help if they become ill for any reason.

“We have prepared for the potential. We’re ready and we’re open for business,” she said.

“A lot of the pressure has been in anticipation of the impact of the pandemic.”

Gympie’s Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service paid tribute to its nurses in a statement issued yesterday.

Executive director of Nursing and Midwifery Suzanne Metcalf said nurses were essential “in transforming health care and maintaining the health of the community.”

“International Nurses Day is a great opportunity to acknowledge the skill and passion of our nurses, who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure access to health care is available to all in our community,” she said.

“Nurses and midwives are the single largest group of health professionals and our health system relies on their professionalism and innovation.

“The contribution they make every day is invaluable.

“The decisions they make many times a day in everyday practice make a huge difference to our patients,” she said.