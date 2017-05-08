23°
News

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

scott kovacevic
| 8th May 2017 5:18 PM
Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.
Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOW far would you go to escape death?

This is the question at the heart of James Nash State High School's new musical Paradoxical, which sees an inventor build a time machine to help him cheat death after he finds a book detailing his impending doom.

The script for the show was written by Year 12 student Quinn Edwards, who volunteered his own work late last year.

While jumping through time might seem a strange leap to some, Quinn said it was a theme which came naturally to him.

Director Tom Colley, Keely Powell, Hayden Capell, Quinn Edwards and Ezra White take a break from rehearsals.
Director Tom Colley, Keely Powell, Hayden Capell, Quinn Edwards and Ezra White take a break from rehearsals. Scott Kovacevic

"I've always been a big fan of time and time travel,” he said.

"When I put my hand up to do the writing that was just the idea that popped into my head.”

Writing the script took about two months and with final rehearsals now under way, he was thrilled seeing his initial dream come to life on stage.

Bella Menzies, Liam Paulsen and Dana Beyer contemplate the laws of mortality.
Bella Menzies, Liam Paulsen and Dana Beyer contemplate the laws of mortality. Scott Kovacevic

"It really is quite incredible,” he said.

"I'm so proud of everything that's happened.”

Fascinated with writing since he was eight years old, Quinn hopes to study creative writing at university next year.

"I've always wanted to be a writer,” he said.

Peta Kishawi and Hayden Capell on set.
Peta Kishawi and Hayden Capell on set. Scott Kovacevic

Director Tom Colley was equally enthusiastic by what the students had achieved since rehearsals began in late February, and said Quinn's work had been amazing.

"I haven't had to change much at all,” he said.

"He's done a very, very good job.

"It's a show that everybody will thoroughly enjoy.”

The cast of James Nash State High School's paradoxical get back in action on stage.
The cast of James Nash State High School's paradoxical get back in action on stage. Scott Kovacevic

While Mr Colley may be a match teacher, he said he was continually drawn back by the response from the students involved.

”It's a lot of work and a big commitment, but you see what the kids get out of it,” he said. .

”They just love it.

What's on

WHERE: James Nash Performing Arts Centre

WHEN: May 11-12 at 7pm, May 13 at 1pm and 7pm

COST: $10 students, $15 adults

BOOKINGS: 5480 6333

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment james nash state high school musical whatson

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Blackout hits hundreds of Gympie residents

FALLEN POWERLINES: Hundreds of Gympie residents have lost power after powerlines fell on Fitzpatrick road, Jones Hill.

Fallen powerline causes Gympie blackout

Letter: Are councillors 'rulers' or 'representatives'?

Mary Valley Community Group Inc president Nick Bennett is hoping to help give residents a voice in the Mary Valley's future.

No councillor at Mary Valley public meeting

Hate grocery shopping? Coles has it sorted

Store support manager Luke Callaghan gives Coles Gympie's new 'Click and Collect' service a big thumbs up.

'It's really that simple.'

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Widgee riders put in a top effort at gymkhana

Widgee Pony Club members riding in the march past at the Gympie Gymkhana.

What's going on around Widgee this week

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

AQUAMAN star Amber Heard visited Nimbin on the weekend to join crowds at the annual MardiGrass celebration.

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

This is the Dream of Country Living on 3.88ha (approx. 10acres)

1395 Mary Valley Road, Dagun 4570

House 3 1 2 $519,000

As soon as you drive down this long driveway past the horses grazing peacefully you know you are in for a special surprise. This stately 1908 Queenslander is...

LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY

8 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $99,990

This beautiful part of history can be located in the lovely quiet town of Woolooga. Originally the town's CWA hall, it is being used as a weekend retreat. This...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 REDUCED TO...

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

OWNER SAYS &#39;&quot;SELL IT!&quot; - Auction Onsite 17th June 11:30am

212 De Castella Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in in your own private parklike gardens is this beautiful home which offers privacy, peace and quiet. Situated on 1.69 ha (4.17acres) at the end of the...

ROOM FOR ALL THE FAMILY

37 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 3 4 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a great 5.51 Hectare (13.6acs) private bush block is this large 5 bedroom family home with so much on offer! Upstairs boasts a large open planned...

GREAT LOCATION!

5A Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $310,000

4 bedroom double brick home on 991 square metres in the heart of Gympie. Polished hardwood timber floors with red cedar door-frames. Separate lounge,separate...

IDEAL POSITION - LIFESTYLE ACREAGE

45 Erins Knob Road, Neerdie 4570

House 4 3 6 $509,000

This property is approximately 23 acres and will provide the new owners with convenience and lifestyle. The expansive kitchen is so well planned - an...

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!