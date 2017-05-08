Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

HOW far would you go to escape death?
This is the question at the heart of James Nash State High School's new musical Paradoxical, which sees an inventor build a time machine to help him cheat death after he finds a book detailing his impending doom.
The script for the show was written by Year 12 student Quinn Edwards, who volunteered his own work late last year.
While jumping through time might seem a strange leap to some, Quinn said it was a theme which came naturally to him.
"I've always been a big fan of time and time travel,” he said.
"When I put my hand up to do the writing that was just the idea that popped into my head.”
Writing the script took about two months and with final rehearsals now under way, he was thrilled seeing his initial dream come to life on stage.
"It really is quite incredible,” he said.
"I'm so proud of everything that's happened.”
Fascinated with writing since he was eight years old, Quinn hopes to study creative writing at university next year.
"I've always wanted to be a writer,” he said.
Director Tom Colley was equally enthusiastic by what the students had achieved since rehearsals began in late February, and said Quinn's work had been amazing.
"I haven't had to change much at all,” he said.
"He's done a very, very good job.
"It's a show that everybody will thoroughly enjoy.”
While Mr Colley may be a match teacher, he said he was continually drawn back by the response from the students involved.
”It's a lot of work and a big commitment, but you see what the kids get out of it,” he said. .
”They just love it.
What's on
WHERE: James Nash Performing Arts Centre
WHEN: May 11-12 at 7pm, May 13 at 1pm and 7pm
COST: $10 students, $15 adults
BOOKINGS: 5480 6333