Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

HOW far would you go to escape death?

This is the question at the heart of James Nash State High School's new musical Paradoxical, which sees an inventor build a time machine to help him cheat death after he finds a book detailing his impending doom.

The script for the show was written by Year 12 student Quinn Edwards, who volunteered his own work late last year.

While jumping through time might seem a strange leap to some, Quinn said it was a theme which came naturally to him.

Director Tom Colley, Keely Powell, Hayden Capell, Quinn Edwards and Ezra White take a break from rehearsals. Scott Kovacevic

"I've always been a big fan of time and time travel,” he said.

"When I put my hand up to do the writing that was just the idea that popped into my head.”

Writing the script took about two months and with final rehearsals now under way, he was thrilled seeing his initial dream come to life on stage.

Bella Menzies, Liam Paulsen and Dana Beyer contemplate the laws of mortality. Scott Kovacevic

"It really is quite incredible,” he said.

"I'm so proud of everything that's happened.”

Fascinated with writing since he was eight years old, Quinn hopes to study creative writing at university next year.

"I've always wanted to be a writer,” he said.

Peta Kishawi and Hayden Capell on set. Scott Kovacevic

Director Tom Colley was equally enthusiastic by what the students had achieved since rehearsals began in late February, and said Quinn's work had been amazing.

"I haven't had to change much at all,” he said.

"He's done a very, very good job.

"It's a show that everybody will thoroughly enjoy.”

The cast of James Nash State High School's paradoxical get back in action on stage. Scott Kovacevic

While Mr Colley may be a match teacher, he said he was continually drawn back by the response from the students involved.

”It's a lot of work and a big commitment, but you see what the kids get out of it,” he said. .

”They just love it.

What's on

WHERE: James Nash Performing Arts Centre

WHEN: May 11-12 at 7pm, May 13 at 1pm and 7pm

COST: $10 students, $15 adults

BOOKINGS: 5480 6333