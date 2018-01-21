'Time to tax Catholic Church to fund care of abuse victims'

Frank Lightfoot wants reform in the Catholic Church after the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. He suggests here in a letter that it is time to tax the Catholic Church and use the money to help pay for the care of the victims of institutional abuse.

Frank Lightfoot wants reform in the Catholic Church after the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. He suggests here in a letter that it is time to tax the Catholic Church and use the money to help pay for the care of the victims of institutional abuse. Scott Kovacevic

Letters to the Editor

FURTHER to The Gympie Times story (December 29, 2017) re child abuse etc.

For some weeks now I have occasionally been in Gympie's Mary St or outside Saint Patrick's church with signs calling on the Catholic Church to reform or close.

At both locations most people walk straight past the signs without any indication of how they feel about them.

Recently I added a sign with specific information, mostly statistics from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

It includes a sub group of abuse where Catholics are accused of 61.4 per cent of all religious-based abuse (Anglicans are next on 14.8per cent).

When I'm outside StPatrick's, the reaction from some of the congregation is denial of any wrongdoing by the church, despite the facts. That anger is so strong.

It is time to tax the Catholic Church to help pay for the care of victims.

Frank Lightfoot,

Veteran

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Emergency hammers

THE final death in a terrible vehicle accident in NSW South Coast. So unnecessary that the entire Falkholt family were lost.

I ask why it is basically compulsory for anyone using water craft to wear a life belt and carry an EPERB? Yes, cars now have airbags and seatbelts. Both are safety measures.

Why don't car makers also include a fitted emergency hammer in all production models? The retail cost is a mere $20 and includes a safety-glass breaking head, a seatbelt cutter and a torch.

This is particularly useful in modern electronic models which automatically lock down when the motor seizes: witness drownings in floods in Toowoomba, Emerald and NSW in recent years. It was reported that bystanders in the Falkholt crash had trouble breaking into their car, then removing seatbelts to recover the occupants. A $20 hammer may have saved lives. I must have given two dozen as gifts over the years to friends. All my family carry one.

In case of an accident, as a casualty or a witness, it could be life saving.

And a bush trick in minor car fires - shake up a can of beer or soft drink and douse the fire, they are full of CO2.

G. Penrose,

Veteran

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

EEL CREEK ROAD A VERY DANGEROUS ROAD

I WOULD like to inform people about how dangerous Eel Creek Rd is and I am worried about my safety and other people who use this road, as sometimes I have to drive on the wrong side of the road as it will severely damage my car.

This council needs a kick up the a** for letting the roads get this bad.

Council needs to go for a drive all the way on Eel Creek Rd with their family in their own car and see it for themselves.

There are marks on the road and I was thinking that it was going to get fixed but I hear it's to let someone know there is rat's tail grass growing on the side.

I hope that council will read this and go for a drive.

Ruth Want,

Eel Creek Rd

Time to hit reset

LIKE many, I live in constant pain. Unlike some, I don't expect that I can minimise the pain simply by getting prescriptions filled for heavily subsidised and often addictive drugs.

I take a variety of pills and potions, some prescription, some "alternative”, but while I'm inevitably losing the battle, I've seriously attempted to lessen my cost to the public purse in the stretched medical system by exercising, mainly in water. I'm not much use on dry land these days

It's a genuine pity the much-lauded new Gympie Aquatic Centre is such a pathetically planned "pretty” misspend of huge funds which caters very badly for the needs of us who wish to use it to keep our ills at bay.

But that's to be expected as it seems governments at all levels make a lot of politically motivated "noise” and pain sufferers are rarely considered.

I'm prescribed a weaker- level opioid drug which I reserve for when my pain is most acute, when I simply can't suck it up. By prescription I can take one a day but I generally take one a week, just to spend a little time remembering what life with less hurt feels like. I am not an addict, but the near-constant talk of opioid abuse looks very much like getting these drugs will soon become harder, as has happened with codeine, another of the drugs I use sparingly.

These days it's difficult to get a medical appointment. People have to pre-plan getting sick or suffer while others get scripts written which surely could be avoided in regularity.

Even with the NBN being a near total stuff-up, it's hard to imagine that clogging up the already- filled health system to get prescriptions couldn't be avoided by real-time recording of drug dispensing on a national database used by all chemists.

But politics is politics and like the wasted possibilities of our council pool, it's easier for MPs to make loud noises than do anything that actually works.

The worst part from my perspective is that having failed to cater for the needs of many, those same MPs actively fight against giving those who constantly suffer the right to say enough is enough and have a way out via euthanasia.

In essence, my needs are being ignored at all levels by weak politicians taking the easy way out, to seem to be doing something and offering no effective answers, or even a way out when I can take no more.

It's time for a reset, to press Ctrl+Alt+Del, along with Alt+Right+Del, as simplistic 'conservatism' is failing a lot of us.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket