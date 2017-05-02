27°
News

Time to tap the 'kreartive' impulse

scott kovacevic
| 2nd May 2017 12:00 PM
INSPIRATION: KreARTive staff member Bryana Van Twest explores her artistic limits in the James Nash Arcade.
INSPIRATION: KreARTive staff member Bryana Van Twest explores her artistic limits in the James Nash Arcade. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONSTANTLY drawn back to childcare work, Tracey Meyers saw the impact safety and society had on creativity.

Unfortunately, living in Sydney with four children, including a daughter diagnosed with autism, she saw how tenuous they could be - and ultimately, brought her to Gympie.

"(It was about) Giving the kids freedom in that I knew they could go and explore and they were safe,” she said.

"In Sydney when we worked in childcare we had to sift the sandpit every morning for drug utensils.

"I came from a terrace in Redfern ... to five acres up here where the kids could run and have a pool and bike tracks,” she said.

While safety was a key concern, the social stunting of her autistic daughter's creative urges was also an issue for the owner of KreARTive.

She said a lot of people did not understand it and instead labelled her "naughty” or "quirky”, and so she took matters into her own hands at home.

MORE BUSINESS: Gympie's own Alice: new store a wonderland

"I just put stuff on the table and let her go for it,” she said.

"You could see that she was really appreciating being allowed to create her own thing without being told 'you've got to hold this in that hand' and 'no, sunflowers are supposed to be yellow'.”

Having seen first hand the impact these things had on children and fascinated by her own daughter's learning, Ms Meyers wants to provide an environment which ensures other children never have to worry about these things.

Jasmine Van Twest, Bryana Van Twest, Jack Maher and Maxene Grewar are part of the new businesses which have moved in the James Nash Arcade.
Jasmine Van Twest, Bryana Van Twest, Jack Maher and Maxene Grewar are part of the new businesses which have moved in the James Nash Arcade. Renee Albrecht

Or, where parents do not have to worry about the dreaded clean-up afterwards.

"They're like little sponges and I think there are a lot parents who are scared to let their kids get messy,” she said. "This is a nice safe place to let them do that.

"They can be as creative as they like... it's purely their own desire that comes out.”

Having lived all around the world, Ms Meyer said she hoped people appreciated Gympie for the wonderful environment it offered.

"People badmouth Gympie something chronic and I think 'well obviously you've never been outside of Gympie because it's a beautiful safe little town',” she said.

"Anywhere you go you will have some people who will upset the status quo, but you don't have to walk out your front door and think 'okay, should I really be worried about that needle or that broken bottle?' ”

Gympie Times

Topics:  art activities betterbusiness business creative

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Feast on Gympie's month of GourMay

Feast on Gympie's month of GourMay

You will be salivating as Gympie is set to for a feast with a packed month of GourMAY

Time to tap the 'kreartive' impulse

INSPIRATION: KreARTive staff member Bryana Van Twest explores her artistic limits in the James Nash Arcade.

Store owner wants to encourage youth creativity.

Donation troubles: Hanson says plane was Ashby's, not hers

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane — complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson — flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson has claimed the plane was not a donation to the party

Fall at Fraser Island cuts holiday short

A holiday-maker was transported to hospital after slipping and hurting her wrist at Fraser Island.

RACQ LifeFlights transports woman from island

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Feast on Gympie's month of GourMay

AMBASSADOR: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be lending his skills as ambassador for Gympie's GourMAY Month.

Sink your teeth into Gympie's GourMAY month

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for May 2-7

Take a magical garden tour around Gympie region

INSPIRING: No matter what kind of gardener you are, there'll be inspiration galore in three Gympie region gardens which are being opened on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, in conjunction with the annual Gympie Garden Expo at the showgrounds.

Inspirational gardens open to the public

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

FLOOD appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

Erin Molan has been dragged into the court case between Kelly Landry and Anthony Bell.

Erin Molan has been dragged into the AVO court case pf Kelly Landry.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

Voice talent has strong family ties to Gympie

Brooke Schubert sings Celine Dion's Taking Chances in her The Voice audition.

New The Voice star Brooke Schubert has strong connections to Gympie

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

you will want 2 come home to this 1!

123 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

4 2 8 REDUCED TO...

When you think about home you will be thinking of this one! Just a really nice property for someone wanting to move to the countryside and enjoy life. You will...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $196,500

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 Genuine Offers...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 Genuine Offers...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 ALL REASONABLE...

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

GREAT BONES - READY FOR RENOVATING

4 Cogan Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

You will be falling in love with the character that this Queenslander style home has to offer. The cladded timber home boasts 3 great sized bedrooms, large...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Bishops to sell Mary Valley family home of 60 years

FOR SALE: Shane and Sandra Bishop outside their Mary Valley property Craigleigh.

Gympie cattle stalwarts set to move to central Queensland.

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!