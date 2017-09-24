34°
Time to strut your stuff, strike a pose

GLAMMED UP: Suzie Dunstan AKA Ms Blondie Bubbles is heading the first annual Pincurls and Petticoats event next month.
by Jacob Carson

KNOWING a thing or two about celebrating in style, Gympie locals will be treated to the finest in retro fashion at the first annual Pincurls and Petticoats pageant on October 14.

Featuring 12 ladies from across Queensland, event organiser Suzie Dunstan said the event was less about modelling, and more about letting your personality shine.

"It's not about looking the 'best' or anything like that,” she said.

"The qualities we're looking for are like confidence and flair.”

The 12 finalists represent a wide range of ages and backgrounds, something Ms Dunstan believed is integral to the spirit of the event.

"There are ladies in their twenties and ladies in their sixties,” she said.

"It's really wonderful to see, and it's something I hope takes off in Gympie as well.”

Having only been involved in the scene for a short time, Ms Dunstan said the event is a fantastic way to meet new people as well.

"Everybody is so supportive, you make so many new friends,” she said.

The Pincurls and Petticoats Pageant is taking place on October 14, the day of the G150 Gold Rush Parade.

It starts from 11.30 on the Mary St stage.

