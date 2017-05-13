Time to showcase our best produce at Gympie Show

REGION'S BEST: Volunteers Cassie Treichel and Toni Thoughgood at the fruit and vegetable display at last year's Gympie Show.

GYMPIE region's fruit and vegetable growers are being urged to showcase their produce at next week's Gympie Show.

Chief steward in the fruit and vegetable section, Chris Wyllie, has asked that growers, whether large scale or lifestyle or gardening, have a look at what they have on at present to see if there is something there that they could enter in the three-day show.

Mr Wyllie said generous sponsorship means there are no entry nomination fees.

Chris Wyllie Renee Pilcher

All that has to be done to enter is to roll up with the produce on Wednesday until about 7pm or before 10am on Thursday.

Entries can be case or bag lots, groups or plates of product.

Mr Wyllie said that all details are on the Gympie Show website gympieshow.com.au/.

Sections are for commercial, and senior and junior home gardeners, all with generous prize money or in kind.

If a product in the commercial section wins through to best in show the prize can total, cash and kind, $800 - well worth getting into the paddock and seeing what you have growing.

Mr Wyllie said a good display is an advert for the region and shows just what a huge range of crops can be grown in the area.

"Don't say 'I have better than that at home'.” Mr Wyllie said. "Bring it along and prove it.”

- PETER AND BEVLY HUGHES