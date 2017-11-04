'Time to set the record straight'; Mick Curran

Letter to the Editor by Mick Curran:

MUCH has been said in recent times in regard to the endeavours being made to have the Rattler run again.

None more so than Councillor Hartwig, Gympie Regional Council's Economic Development Portfolio Councillor, who has placed a negative slant on council's endeavours on no less than five occasions even to the extent of calling for a State Government inquiry.

It is time to set the record straight and reiterate council's already disclosed and declared position in regard to the misleading statements attributed to Councillor Hartwig.

At the time, Rattler operations ceased in 2012, council recognised not only the historical significance but also the economic benefits the former tourist attraction had brought to the region.

Upwards of 30,000 passengers had experienced the Rattler in the 12 months immediately prior to the ceasing of operations. As a result, in 2014, council introduced a governance structure comprising a holding company and an operation company in order to facilitate the re-instatement of the service.

Council's focus at that time was to reshape the Valley Rattler from a heritage railway enthusiast venture to a regional tourism business, generating economic benefits not only for the Rattler Railway Company, but also small businesses due to the flow-on expenditure by tourists at Gympie's regional businesses.

Our community subsequently received a financial commitment from the former Queensland government in August 2014 of $2 million to recommence operations; an announcement which also claimed the historic tourist train would run all the way to Imbil.

This commitment then received extra funding of $600,000 for repair to the steam engine and rolling stock, also from the former Queensland government.

Acting Mayor Tony Perrett at that time stated that council would support this asset (the Rattler).

Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

He went on to say, "We want to recreate tourism as an economic driver in the Mary Valley”.

Upon my election to the Mayoral position in 2015, I, like many within council, believed this funding would be far from adequate to recommence Rattler operations, let alone seeing the train run to Imbil.

As a result, council brought together all relevant stakeholders to ascertain the real cost of recommencing operations.

These stakeholders included the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Rail, the Rail Safety Regulator, the Department of State Development, GHD, Aurizon and the Chief Economist of Queensland.

As a result, a robust business case was formulated by the Department of State Development which supported the sound governance structure developed in 2014.

These stakeholders came back to council with a cost of $10.8 million with the scope of the business plan running the train from Gympie to Amamoor.

This strategy was then adopted by the full council on the 4th May 2016 at Gympie Regional Council's Ordinary Meeting.

It must be stated that Councillor Hartwig, in fact, seconded the motion to set council on this course and approve the expenditure to recommence the Rattler rail operations.

The minutes of this meeting are a public document and available to the public through council's website.

The question must therefore be asked, did Councillor Hartwig not appraise himself of the business plan and governance structure at that time, before making such a crucial vote on behalf of constituents?

Or is it really the case that Councillor Hartwig is now playing political games by saying that the governance and business planning are not sound, despite the fact that he not only voted for the matter, but in fact seconded the motion.

Given that Cr Hartwig frequently quotes the importance of governance and due diligence, the public should question if he applied these points to his decision- making process.

One would hope that the reasonable members of our community will now see the Rattler project as outlined, and verified by council meeting minutes is not my brainchild alone, as claimed by the councillor.

The rattler project is that of two consecutive councils - councillors both past and present who, in the majority, have worked together as highly effective teams looking to grow the economy and tourism aspects of our region.

Whilst I am disappointed that the initial $10.8 million cost has increased, ultimately council must, and will, deliver sound and safe infrastructure to the Rattler Railway Company for the commencement of the train's operations.

Our focus as council and the focus of the Rattler Rail Company is to deliver the best tourism business possible for our region.

Mick Curran,

Mayor, Gympie Regional Council