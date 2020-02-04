Menu
Time to name, shame Gympie’s congested roads

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
4th Feb 2020 8:02 AM
IF THERE’S a Gympie region road you regularly avoid because it’s just too busy then RACQ want to know about it.

The motoring body is calling on Queenslanders to name and shame the roads that were slowing them down as part of its annual Red Spot Congestion survey.

Club spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said drivers were in the best position to pinpoint regularly congested roads, intersections and level crossings and help drive change.

“Congestion isn’t just a social problem, it’s an economic issue too.

“Being caught in traffic robs us our personal time and impacts our economy through lost productivity, so it’s important we play our part and speak up,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Regardless of whether it’s a particular set of traffic lights taking too long to change, lengthy wait times at a rail crossing, bottlenecks at your nearby roundabout or something completely different, we want to know how and where your travels are being delayed.”

Traffic backed up on the Bruce Highway near Gunalda.
Ms Ritchie said as several elections loomed in the year ahead, the club would use the results from the survey to lobby governments for funding and improvements and get commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

“Since last year’s survey, we saw several roads receive funding commitments towards upgrades right across the Sunshine State, from the Pacific Motorway, to the Bruce and as far north as the Captain Cook Highway,” she said.

“Respondents nominated more than 2,500 red spots and helped us identify about 450 of the State’s most congested roads.

“We’ll keep fighting for Queenslanders and the projects needed to make a difference, so we encourage everyone to participate this time ‘round and have the chance to win a $250 EFTPOS gift card.”

You can complete the Red Spot Congestion Survey HERE by March 3.

