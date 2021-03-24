Time to knock sporting heroes off the pedestal

OPINION:

I reckon it might be time we stop holding our sporting superstars up as heroes to be worshipped or even pseudo-parents.

I'm the first to admit I love watching sport and am a huge fan of the talents.

But I don't for a second think we should be holding them up as examples of perfect moral fibre and then descend into outrage and hysteria when they fall short.

These people are just that.

People.

Their pay packets may not resemble that which lands in the account of you or I, but that doesn't change the fact that at a base level, they are human.

There are good and bad actions and people.

Is it shocking when we hear of the likes of Jarryd Hayne being found guilty of sexual assault - although he has stated he has spoken the truth and will lodge an appeal - yes, it is.

But I encourage you to spend a day in a courtroom in any region of the country and try not to walk out stunned.

There are massive, deep-seated problems in this country, when it comes to respect for women, family violence and youth crime.

But we don't make it easy on ourselves when we try and create demigods out of athletes who are largely average people with above-average talent or determination to succeed in a sport.

By putting them on a pedestal we set ourselves and other generations up for failure.

What do you tell your children when their favourite player is accused or found guilty of serious crimes?

What do you do if you've built this person up as an idol in the household?

Surely we need to bring a bit of perspective back.

Maybe it's time to scale down the pay cheques to a little more realistic level, allow players to integrate more freely in normal society, understand what the expectations are and why, instead of keeping them in a bubble and crying foul when inevitably a small percentage of them do the wrong thing.

Maybe it's time we encourage children to appreciate their sporting heroes for their talents, but to seek any sort of moral guidance elsewhere.

This week three men will fly to northern New South Wales in a helicopter from Cooroy, facing the very real prospect of having to jump into floodwaters and pluck people to safety.

State Emergency Service volunteers literally leave their paid jobs to go out and search for missing people, rescue stricken climbers and trawl through the scenes of natural disasters for signs of life.

Single parents who bust themselves to keep food on the table, disability support workers, dedicated teachers - there are heroes all around us everyday far more deserving of our adulation.

I reckon they might be better candidates if you're seeking out role models for your children than a person who can put a ball over a line or hit one over the rope.

Appreciate the talent, the genius, the guile, sure, but don't hold them up as role models or substitute parents.

They're people, fallible as anyone else, and no, just because their sport has become so commercialised and they are earning such big bucks, they do not have an inherent responsibility to set an example for you or your offspring.

Some do, that's their choice, others don't, that's their choice too, just like everyday society.

They have no more responsibility to be upstanding citizens than you or I, they just have a lot bigger spotlight on them.

The sooner we wrap our heads around that and the quicker we can remove the insulation of our superstars from reality the better for everyone.