Time to go nuts for free doughnuts

FREE donuts will be handed out on Monday to celebrate Mama Dee's Kitchen's 10,000th doughnut since the Gympie café opened in December last year.

The store announced on Facebook that Monday, June 12, was unofficially free doughnut day in Gympie.

"On Wednesday the 7th we will serve our 10,000th doughnut since opening the shop in December. To celebrate, we will make a batch of doughnuts on Monday and give a free doughnut to each person who enters the door until all are given away. Please come and celebrate with us," the post stated.

The store also announced the decision to change trading days to Monday to Friday. It will only open on Saturdays for Big Breakfast days.

Jason and Melody Kauffman had had a dream to open a cafe for 15 years and realised it last December. They had sold doughnuts at various markets for six months before opening their store.

Mr Kauffman said the business was a family-run enterprise, with he and Melody and a number of their 10 children all involved in some way.

"It's been growing steadily," he said.

"Every other month is steadily on its way up on the previous one."

The Kauffmans moved to Australia from Alabama about 14 years ago and settled in Gympie for the affordability and lifestyle, as well as its proximity to Brisbane and airports.

"Opening a store has been a dream of mine, since before we came to Australia,'' Mr Kauffman said.

"We started working towards it seriously about two years ago. We started with jams and then the doughnuts came in."

Their doughnuts are now famous in Gympie, despite the fact they have a full menu of other options. Customers have reportedly come from as far as Maleny to try one. What people don't see behind the doughnuts is the hard work and sacrifice.

"The doughnuts really took off like a rocket," Mr Kauffman said.

"We started with the doughnuts at markets for about six months, cooking them in the kitchen at Albert Park Bowls Club."

The family would hire the kitchen at the bowls club from 11pm and work shifts through the night before they had to be out by 7am the next morning.

"It is a family commitment. The doughnuts are special too, each one is cut out by hand.

"The doughnuts recipe comes from my wife's great aunt. There isn't really a secret, but we don't go around handing it out.

"We only sell doughnuts on Wednesdays because they are special. Doughnuts aren't for every day."

On average, the cafe sells between 450-550 doughnuts a week, with the number swelling to double if they sell at a market.

The family are now shifting their cafe opening days from Tuesday to Saturdays to Monday to Fridays. With the customers largely made up of surrounding business employees, it made sense.

"We had people coming in on Tuesdays saying they came for lunch on Monday but we weren't open. We noticed Saturdays were pretty slow. So it was a logical decision to listen to our customers," Mr Kauffman said.

Mama Dee's Kitchen currently has no planned expansion to rival the likes of KrispyKreme, but Mr Kauffman said the cafe will grow in other ways.

"We do have plans. We want to bring in soups for winter, and more days, like a muffin day.

"We are also looking at wholesaling markets. We'd also like to bring in similar businesses and sell their products. Keep it as local as possible.

"We are all about getting Mary St going. It's about locals supplying locals."