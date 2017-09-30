Time to get your groove on Gympie

DANCE: Abby Wake, Emma Allen and Shelby Davis are ready to groove during the Rush Festival.

DANCE: Abby Wake, Emma Allen and Shelby Davis are ready to groove during the Rush Festival. Tom Daunt

OCTOBER in Gympie can only mean one thing.

This year's Rush Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Hosted by Awake Movement and Dance Studio, Awaken45 is a series of dance and movement workshops.

Held at the Civic Centre over the Rush Festival, the classes are designed to bring out your inner dancer.

"We are so excited to bring these workshops to the community because it is all about letting go, allowing yourself to have a good time and to really see what Awake Studio is all about,” said dance instructor Abby Wake.

"To move is to be free.

"Music and dance heals. It allows you to be your true self, no matter who you are or what age, gender or size you are.

"That is the whole point of being alive, and being awake,” she said.

Classes cost $5 and are run by Ms Wake and Emma Allen.

Workshops start on Wednesday, October 11.