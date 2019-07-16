Time to blow the whistle on neanderthal Bob Katter

THE increasingly irrational neanderthal Bob Katter has mocked the appointment of a woman to referee Thursday night's NRL game between Brisbane and the Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium.

Belinda Sharpe's pedigree is impressive, serving her refereeing apprenticeship over many years, coming up through the ranks of touch judges and top level trial games.

Belinda Sharpe, NRL's first female ref on Courier Mail cover Contributed

Her breakthrough appointment comes after a host of poor refereeing decisions at the highest levels of sport, and a public outcry.

It also comes in the wake of concerns raised by the NRL's head of football about the lack of depth in the officiating ranks.

Katter's problem is that this ref is a woman and as such, how can she properly referee a game she has not played?

"We don't want women playing football,” he chortled, pointing out the bent nose and eyebrows the game had given him. "And if you're not playing football it's a bit hard to see how you can referee properly”.

** FILE ** A replica of a Neanderthal man is seen at the Neanderthal museum in Mettmann, western Germany in this Oct. 1996 file photo. A small bone fragment that scientists initially ignored has produced a bonanza: enough Neanderthal DNA to start mapping the genetic code of the stocky and muscular relative of modern humans, scientists report. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau) HEINZ DUCKLAU

The interviewer and guest commentator showed great restraint in their reactions, but perhaps it's time for Bob to hang up his animal skin and man club and lope on back to his limestone cave in Eurasia.

Applying his pleistocene logic, men should not be obstetricians or gynaecologists.

They most certainly should not be umpiring netball games, nor judging ballet or cake baking contests.

But they do. And so they should.