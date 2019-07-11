Menu
Chloe Walker wears an I Love Gympie cap - the region is host to some major events this month and throughout the year and it is important we take the opportunity to market the region to the nation and the world.
Time for the Gympie region to put its best foot forward

Shelley Strachan
11th Jul 2019 10:37 AM
IT IS great to see the Gympie region hosting so many major events that inject "outside” money into the local economy and market our many attributes to the rest of the country.

On top of the Gympie Muster in August - our crowning glory - Curra's MX Farm Queensland hosted a national motocrosse championship this year that drew thousands of visitors and is, as of today, open to the public.

Former Tom Quilty Cup winner Matthew Sample.
The Tom Quilty Gold Cup this week has drawn an estimated 2000 people to the Mary Valley, the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic starts next Friday and attracts close to 700 competitors plus hundreds of supporters, and the Heart of Gold Film Festival will take place in October and showcases the best short films from all over the world.

Ready for the Hammer's Ladies Day are (from left) Savanah Brown, Taylor Jardine and Lilli Crumblin.
In addition, the Gympie Hammers are hosting the biggest day of rugby union Gympie has ever seen this Saturday with their Ladies Day at Albert Park. It is going to be a cracker.

The standing joke that "all roads lead to Gympie” really is no joke.

On these occasions it is vitally important our region puts its best foot forward, with great customer service, friendly locals, no big pot holes to damage tyres or teeth, no neglected parks, traffic islands or road verges, ample accommodation, good coffee, and - something we have a little less control over -

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan with the 2018 News Corp Australia Achievements in Regional Journalism award.
beautiful weather

