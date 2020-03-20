Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Offbeat

Amid panic, time for some well-meming fun

20th Mar 2020 5:35 AM

Coronavirus induced social isolation is now well underway, offices clearing out and employees setting up shop at home in pyjamas with a pet on their lap as they work.

Behind the safety of our laptops we have seen some truly questionable behaviour from anxious shoppers and preppers.

Knife fights over toilet paper, mass purchasing medication we don't even use and the rampant abuse of poor service staff just doing their job.

So, take a break from the news feeds, can check out some coronavirus memes for a laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

coronaviruspromo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Time for some well-meming fun

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health humour meme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland is cracking down on “unauthorised” student absences saying parents who are keeping their children home from school are risking prosecution.

        • 20th Mar 2020 5:06 AM
        Tin Can Bay’s elderly have their own loo paper saviour

        premium_icon Tin Can Bay’s elderly have their own loo paper saviour

        News Supermarket owner steps in to help community in face of coronavirus panic buying

        Camper numbers cut at popular Gympie region campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Gympie region campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’, more severe than needed

        Sex, grog and medication in Gympie court

        premium_icon Sex, grog and medication in Gympie court

        News A SOUTHSIDE man was committed for trial on indecency, carnal knowledge and child...