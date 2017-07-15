Time for council to abandon its ill-conceived quest

GYMPIE Regional Council needs to abandon its ill-conceived quest to make a policy that could open the door to ratepayer funded legal action against ratepayers, which the mere threat of would be enough to gag public debate in this region and stifle council criticism.

State MP Tony Perrett advised members of the council last month that if they didn't like the heat they should get out of the kitchen.

Yesterday he came out even stronger against the policy, calling for it to be scrapped immediately.

"No waiting, no taking it back to the drawing board, it should go straight to the shredder," he said.

It was not the council's place to go on a policy making crusade that would ultimately undermine trust in local government and potentially restrict public involvement, interest and comment on the council and councillors, he said.

One would have thought the council had more important things to do anyway. At this point, all we know officially is that the policy was left to lay on the table after the last general meeting.

Enough councillors must have shown enough concern for it to falter. The matter should resurface again next Wednesday. Let's' hope it is put to bed (and to sleep) once and for all.