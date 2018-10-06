Time for council boundary choice to get undivided attention
IT'S generally a good idea to give controversial ideas a second look.
It can keep you from sleeping on the couch, which is how the region's rural residents' relationship with the council seems to have gone.
In short, they feel like they've been given the cold shoulder; a Cinderella whose fairy got drunk and forgot to show up and is now relegated to watching from the sidelines in a beloved but well-worn shawl while the cool city kids party in flash new clothes.
Mayor Mick Curran understandably refutes this, pointing to the council's work upgrading bridges and sealing roads as evidence that rural areas get their fair share.
It doesn't cancel out the phone calls, letters and comments from rural residents saying otherwise, though.
We don't know if rejigging or removing divisions would fix this. But it's worth a look.
In 2008, it seems there wasn't time to choose. Undivided was the easy answer.
The council had time in 2010 and 2011, but bungled it in new and interesting ways and forced the state to step in.
Interestingly, in 2011 the council didn't want change and voters did. Fast forward to 2018, and that's flipped.
Perhaps it's time to learn if we can prove the Rolling Stones wrong and get what we want.
And maybe finally bring the council in off the couch.