Timber industry could get policy boost

TIMBER could be set to become the future boom industry for the Gympie region, with the council considering a wood encouragement policy to emphasise timber construction in the region.

Gympie Regional Council was approached by Timber Queensland and Planet Ark about developing the policy.

Under the policy, greater consideration would be given to using timber as the primary construction material in new developments.

However, the policy would not make the use of timber an ironclad requirement.

While counsellors acknowledged there would be an increase to construction costs from such a policy, they believe the long-term environmental benefits would be great, with timber constructions leaving a lower carbon footprint than other materials.

The potential impact of such a policy on the region's economy could also be huge, with almost 600 jobs in the area which would be directly supported by the growth of the timber industry.

Overall, Queensland's timber and forestry industry is worth $3 billion to the state.