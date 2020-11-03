Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP’s leadership race a day after Deb Frecklington quit as the party’s leader. Picture: Josh Woning
Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP’s leadership race a day after Deb Frecklington quit as the party’s leader. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

Tim Mander won’t contest LNP leadership

by Domanii Cameron
3rd Nov 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP's leadership race.

Mr Mander has issued a statement, saying it had been a "tremendous honour" to serve as Deb Frecklington's Deputy Leader over the last three years.

"I won't be putting my hand up as a contender in the leadership contest when the LNP party room meeting is convened," he said.

"I will not contest the deputy leadership either.

"I wish the new leadership team all the very best.

"Now is the time for stability and unity and I will serve in any capacity asked of me.

"I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and the people of Everton for putting their faith in me for another four years."

More Stories

editors picks lnp tim mander

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Murder charge after body found down embankment

        Premium Content BREAKING: Murder charge after body found down embankment

        News The man was found on a Gympie property after he was allegedly injured in a fight at a Maryborough home:

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: 9 Gympie teen crimes exposed

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: 9 Gympie teen crimes exposed

        News From a woman who went on meth fuelled crime spree to a man who locked himself in a...

        Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Premium Content Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Politics David Crisafulli and Tim Mander are shaping up as potential contenders

        18 people wanted by Gympie police

        Premium Content 18 people wanted by Gympie police

        News Police warn not to approach any of the people depicted in the photos – instead go...