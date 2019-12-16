TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

Tim Dormer and Ash Toweel have checked out wedding venues in Byron Bay, nearly two years after their engagement.

The smitten couple told Confidential they would love to tie the knot in the quiet coastal town of Byron Bay.

"We were up in Byron and there's a few venues we chatted to, we've kind of always wanted to do something up there," Dormer said.

"On the beach would be really simple. Planning a wedding for two families, it's tough."

Toweel, 28, added: "Logistics … it's just making sure that everyone's in the country. It's just finding a date when everyone's free."

Tim Dormer and Ash Toweel at the Moonlight Cinema in Centennial Park.

The couple began dating in 2016, before Australia's historic legalisation of same-sex marriage, and Dormer previously revealed it was a struggle to get the support of his conservative family.

However, the couple are still going strong and happier than ever, with Dormer revealing they have also considered eloping.

"Our two best friends, they're going on some hike next year from March to October in America," he said.

"They're trying to convince us to go and meet them half way and I was like 'we could always just get married and elope' and then you don't have to ask the families."

Tim Dormer and Ash Toweel would like to get married in Byron Bay. Picture: Instagram

Dormer rose to national stardom in 2013 after winning Big Brother Australia.

He said he is excited about Channel 7's reboot of the show and is curious to see how well it will compete with rival reality shows.

"They're competing now with Love Island, Married at First Sight and The Bachelor," he said.

"Big Brother is one of the originals of reality TV shows in Australia. Reality TV these days is a lot of 'cut' and then you're off the set or sometimes they film where you go back to your own house and in Big Brother you're isolated for three months of your life - it's more like prison I guess.

"So in that regard, I guess you do see more natural behaviours unfold and I hope that's captured when it returns, as that's the essence of reality TV, which is lost a lot these days.

I think as audiences, we kind of see behind the curtain now."

In 2014, Dormer was booted from season 11 after trashing the show online but he said he would gladly return to Seven's revamped version.

"If they asked me to be involved, that would be a dream come true, but I'll be watching as a fan," he said.

"I've heard it's going to change a bit so it won't be the same as when I did it.

"A lot of people on social media have messaged me saying they've applied and it's really exciting."