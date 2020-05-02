Menu
Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards have announced they are expecting their first child. Picture: Sunday Telegraph/Supplied
TV

The Bachelor's Tim and Anna announce baby news

2nd May 2020 4:25 PM

The first couple to find love on Australia's The Bachelor have announced they are having a baby.

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich met on the reality show in 2013, before getting married in a luxurious wedding ceremony in Italy in 2018.

Now comes news of their first child together.

The happy couple took to Instagram to reveal the exciting milestone.

"It's been so hard to keep this is a secret, over the past few months, but I can now finally shout … I'M PREGNANT!!!" Heinrich, 33, wrote.

Robards, 37, also marked the occasion on his own account saying: "I know Anna's going to be an absolutely amazing mother and I couldn't be more excited to start a family with her!"

Robards and Heinrich met on Australia's very first season of The Bachelor, and are the first of a string of success story for the series.

The couple split their time between states, with Robards based in Melbourne shooting Neighbours while Heinrich lives in Sydney.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards at their 2018 wedding.
Their baby certainly won't be the first bachie bub.

Fellow The Bachelor stars Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne had their first child, Marlie-Mae, last year after meeting on the 2017 series, while Sam and Snezana Wood married last year and have two children together after making it to the end of the 2015 season.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliot, who met on the 2016 season, are engaged to be married.

 

Originally published as Tim and Anna announce baby news

The couple in a promo shot from The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10
