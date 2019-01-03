Tight times force Gympie families back to the simple life

COOL IN A CRISIS: Bianca Dow, 40, her dog Ollie and family members Tavian (left) and Manson, both 10 say they are among the many Gympie families learning how to enjoy the simple things of life.

COOL IN A CRISIS: Bianca Dow, 40, her dog Ollie and family members Tavian (left) and Manson, both 10 say they are among the many Gympie families learning how to enjoy the simple things of life. Troy Jegers

BIANCA Dow was down at the Mary River yesterday, helping her two boys rediscover the simple things that do not involve computers - and that do not involve spending money either.

She said even two incomes was not enough for families like hers, with two boys aged 10 and a daughter, 14.

Among the big expenses are the requirements of our new internet world - mobile phones, computers and the NBN.

"Everything people earn goes on bills - insurance, rego, mortgages or rent," she said.

"And children are expected to have a laptop for school; that's $700 to $1000 each.

"There's not much spent on entertainment or even food. Eating out is a big luxury.

RELATED: REVEALED: Gympie's Newstart rate double state average

"We had fish and chips last time and it cost $60, which is a lot for us.

"It's crazy because kids are left at home by themselves because both parents just have to work so much.

"Times are tough. Everything's going up a lot more than wages.

"I don't understand it; we're one of the richest countries in the world but most people have nothing left after bills."

So what are the affordable things people do to keep the children entertained until school resumes?

The answer was fairly obvious down at The Sands, one of the Gympie region's better fresh water beaches.

Recently renovated with sealed parking areas and well maintained walkways to the water, Ms Dow says it is a very popular asset which allows families to have a day out without spending any of those increasingly hard to find dollars.

"We make a lot more use of free resources, like parks.

"That's why a lot of people come here," she said, looking around at the two or three other families enjoying a mid-week Mary River dip.

"But it's really busy here on the special occasions, like Christmas or Australia Day.

"People really crowd in here.

"But I do think incomes need to rise. People would spend it and we wouldn't have so many shops closing down."