Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
News

Football club won’t reinstate Pell as club ambassador

by Monique Hore
16th Apr 2020 7:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond Football Club will not reinstate Cardinal George Pell as an ambassador after his child sexual abuse convictions were quashed.

The Tigers dumped Cardinal Pell as a Vice Patron in February last year after he was found guilty of abusing two choirboys in 1996.

Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.
Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.

Richmond said at the time: "While acknowledging his right to appeal, the Club has formed a view that his association is no longer tenable or appropriate."

Cardinal Pell's convictions were sensationally quashed by the High Court in a unanimous 7-0 verdict last week.

But Richmond has confirmed it would not reconsider his association with the club.

"The Richmond Football Club Board will not be revisiting its decision on Cardinal George Pell's role with the Club," it said in a statement.

Pell played football while in high school and signed with Richmond as a ruckman in 1959. He played for the club's VFL reserves side.

Originally published as Tigers won't reinstate Pell as club ambassador

child sex abuse crime george pell richmond tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        premium_icon UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        News JESS Milne has again emerged as the winner of the Division 1 seat following a recount by the Electoral Commission Queensland this morning.

        Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        premium_icon Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        News AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at...

        Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        premium_icon Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        News Groups were fined for gathering on the beach and drinking alcohol in a park, among...

        Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        premium_icon Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        News Gympie’s council has been plagued by transparency questions: report