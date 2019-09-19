Tiger Woods’ son roasts fellow pro

Tiger Woods will live on in history as one of the greatest golfers of all time, he's a ruthless competitor on the fairways.

When he was at his peak he was simply unstoppable and it seems his competitive nature has run in the family.

Phil Mickleson dubbed Woods an "underrated smack talker" and the apple clearly hasn't fallen far from the tree.

Fellow American Justin Thomas, a star in his own right, recalled the ruthless roasting he received at the hands of Charlie Woods during the 2019 Masters.

Thomas' final round wasn't one to remember as he finished with three bogey's over the final five holes to finish -8 in a tie for 12th place.

But it was after his round had finished when he was in the clubhouse when the savagery struck. Woods' family was watching him play through the final round, before he would go on to win in a famous victory.

Thomas decided to go and stand with the family to watch the action unfold, but one interaction with Charlie put him in his place.

"I just kind of saw (Charlie) and was like, 'What's up dude?' And he just looks at me and goes 'Oh hey look, it's the guy who can't putt.' Thanks man, I appreciate that. I got a good kick out of that," Thomas said on the No Laying Up podcast.

Thomas thankfully saw the funny side of the 10-year-olds comment and brushed it off as Woods went on to claim the famous win.

Woods will be back on the fairways next month when he travels to Japan to take part in "The Challenge: Japan Skins," being played on October 21.

The event features four of golf's biggest names from each of their continents - Woods, Rory McIlroy of Europe, Jason Day of Australia and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama.

"After discussing 'The Challenge' with Discovery and GOLFTV, I wanted to be a part of it," Woods said. "I haven't been back to Japan since 2006 and the golf fans there are some of the best in the world. It's a unique format and a top field with Rory, Jason and Hideki. I can't wait to play against them on a global stage."