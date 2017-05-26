Tides 'to flood our coast' - but don't bet on it, says website

PROJECTION: The dark blue shows an extreme tide now, lighter blue shows a 2100 inundation of Inskip, Norman and Carlo Points.

INSKIP Point may cease to exist, along with much of Carlo Point just down the map.

And across the Tin Can Inlet, the Norman Point dolphins may be able to feed in the car park, although cars might no longer be able to get there.

Those already alarmed at earlier reports, showing the tip of Norman Point being under water at high tide and parts of the sewerage treatment plant on Inskip Peninsula being under water, will be interested to know that the projections are getting worse.

The only comfort in a new report from Coastal Risk Australia is that it might not actually happen.

It is a worst case projection, but the information technologists say it is becoming more probable, with the worst case already a lot worse than was reported just over a year ago in The Gympie Times, when coastalrisk .com.au published their most recent previous assessment.

There is a caveat that the computer modelling that produced the projections is an art as much as a science, and the website warns that people should not make significant investment decisions on the basis of its projections.

The forecasts are interesting, even alarming possibilities, but they are not presented as probabilities or certainties.

In some cases it may be even worse than predicted.

The website's official disclaimer says its data and related "worst case” high tide maps do not include the effects of tidal and fresh water flows on dynamic sandy or muddy shorelines.

But the predictions for the Gympie region are dramatic.

And according to one of the consultants, the earlier worst cases are becoming more likely.

And in just four years and two reports since its first one in 2013, the worst-case sea level rise has increased hugely, driven by possible ice-melt at both poles.

The website says this latest worst case is more intriguing than likely, but even if only half accurate, it will mean the loss of Norman Point and the Tin Can Bay Esplanade, the inundation of almost all of Carlo Point and the disappearance of Inskip Point, at least at high tide, by 2100. Rainbow Shores survives, although tidal inundation gets close.

NGIS Australia principal consultant Nathan Eaton was part of the team that developed the mapping and he says the previous 0.74m worst case rise was now looking to be a probability, but there is a less than 2% chance of the new worst case being realised.