Tickets on sale for 150 walkers and Great Trail Walk

THE Great Noosa Trail Walk has become an iconic annual event for the Queensland Queen's Birthday weekend October 5-7.

Tickets are now on sale for the three day walk that provides just 150 walkers and volunteer guides the chance to wander through the beautiful Noosa Trails which take in farmland, natural forests and lookouts at Cooroy, Pomona, Cooran and Kin Kin.

Walkers undertake the walk at their own pace with time to enjoy the landscape, local cafes, antique shops and attractions encountered on route.

A reasonable level of walking fitness is required, but this is not a race, plenty of time is allowed to complete each day's walk.

Trail guides on the route provide assistance and information about the history and landscape.

The Great Noosa Trail Walk will be co-presented in 2019 by the Cooroy Future Group Inc.and the National Trust of Australia (Queensland). The National Trust of Australia (Queensland) have come on-board as the presenting partner of the event this year to further their commitment to protecting, conserving and celebrating Queensland's environmental heritage.

NTAQ CEO Jonathan Fisher and event chair Jim Ennis of the CFG Inc have been involved as guides in previous years, and can vouch personally that there is no better event to appreciate the environment the built and cultural heritage of Noosa hinterland from Cooroy to Kin Kin, Cooran and Pomona.

Jonathan and Jim pay tribute to the vision and hard work of the founder of the event, Shaun Walsh and the band of happy helpers and guides.

"One of the major advantages of the Great Noosa Trail Walk is that it is done with volunteer trail guides that are friendly and helpful.

"It gives walkers an extra level of comfort and safety with the opportunity to receive a lot more information about the areas they are walking," said Jim Ennis, from Cooroy Future Group.”

As well as guides, the Great Noosa Trail Walk offers a shuttle service that transports luggage and camping gear to each evening's campsite, freeing up walkers so they can really enjoy their time.

Tickets for the three-day walk are $249 under the early bird which finishes on 31 March. This event has sold out in most years so don't delay.

The fee includes camping fees and some meals as well as luggage transportation and a one-year complimentary, introductory National Trust membership to all participants which entitles you to access to over 800 National Trust properties worldwide.

For more information and bookings head to www.greatnoosatrail walk.com.au.