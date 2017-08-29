TICKET TO BOOM: Billionaire has finger on Gympie's pulse

SPEED: Commute time from Gympie to Brisbane could be dramatically decreased with the implementation of a high-speed rail network connecting south-east Queensland.

A "VERY Fast Train" network could link Gympie with the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with the potential for commuters to reach the state's capital in 60 minutes.

Queensland leader of the Liberal-National Party Tim Nicholls, has dangled a juicy election carrot in front of Wide Bay voters, promising to progress a business case for a south-east Queensland fast train network linking the state's southern centres.

Mr Nicholls said $2.5million would be committed to a study to assess the network's viability, highlighting the importance of planning for the future.

"A Very Fast Train network is worth exploring as it would help realise a 30-minute city concept for south-east Queensland," Mr Nicholls said.

"It would open up job creating opportunities from Bundaberg to the border.

"It means you could live and play on the Sunshine and Gold Coast for example, but work in the Brisbane CBD.

"The travel time would be only 30 minutes," he said.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said the LNP's promised commitment of $2.5million towards a business case was the first step in an exciting future for our region's commuters of families, workers, retirees, and tourists.

"It is a far-sighted and realisable plan and I can see no downside for Gympie, Mr Perrett said.

"This is not pie-in-the-sky stuff and it just makes so much sense on so many levels.

"Gympie has a family-friendly and affordable lifestyle which makes it attractive for people wanting to live here and commute to work, or open up businesses and employment opportunities here and still be accessible to markets in the south-east corner.

"This project provides infrastructure that is not Brisbane-centric and recognises that the regions outside Brisbane are a major population corridor and will be a power house of future urban and commercial growth.

"As a floodprone area, we recognise the importance of securing alternative transport routes and this is just one more method of giving our residents and commuter traffic an alternative to the Bruce Highway," Mr Perrett said.

The proposal has also been welcomed with open arms by director of Destination Gympie Region, Andrew Saunders, who said the train network would be a "game changer."

"Put simply, it would be excellent," Mr Saunders said.

"It would enhance the lifestyle opportunities that we have here.

"People could work in Brisbane and spend their city wages in our area.

"From a tourism perspective, one thing people look for is easy transport networks.

"We need to get on board with this or risk missing out," he said.

Shadow infrastructure minister Deb Frecklington said a Very Fast Train network would enable people to move to regional centres like the Sunshine Coast, but easily commute to the state's capital, easing congestion on the Bruce Hwy and Pacific Mwy.

"The LNP's business case will also consider emerging technologies, such as (Elon Musk's) Hyperloop, in progressing high-speed rail and transport solutions for south-east Queensland," she said. "Major regional cities including Bundaberg, Gympie, Maryborough and Logan will benefit along with Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts by increased connectivity from a Very Fast Train proposal."