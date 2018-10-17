'Tick and flick abortions' claim as MPs fire up

ABORTION: State parliament is divided on an issue that MPs claim affects and divides us all.

ABORTION: State parliament is divided on an issue that MPs claim affects and divides us all. iStock, Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett (pictured) has spoken strongly against new abortion legislation, which he said would allow the termination of "little humans on the brink of viability”.

Arguing that abortion is "already easily accessible in Queensland,” with no prosecutions under the existing law, he said: "It is reprehensible that a government which purports to support victims is forgetting one of the most vulnerable victims, the unborn child”.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington, whose Nanango electorate takes in Kilkivan and parts of Widgee, expressed feelings "torn (between) the rights of women and the rights of unborn babies”.

In a plea for tolerance, she said: "If you cannot understand both sides of this debate then you are not looking hard enough”.

Queensland's only Independent MP, Noosa's Sandy Bolton, backed the change.

She said the Victorian experience of decriminalising abortion was that women, left to make their own moral decision, did not have as many terminations.

She said she believed the proposed laws could lead to a decline in the number of abortions in Queensland.

"To insinuate that decriminalising abortion will open the floodgates to rampant terminations is offensive, disrespectful and inaccurate, as statistics from Victoria indicate.

"What is even more distasteful are the comments that women without a catastrophic reason will be lining up for a late-term abortion.

"The inferences that are being made define women in the most negative ways,” she said.

A spokesman for Maryborough Labor MP Bruce Saunders said Mr Saunders had not taken part in the debate.

Northern parliamentary neighbour, Ted Sorensen, delivered an at times tearful address on his experience as an unwanted child who might not be here today if abortions had been easier to obtain.

Occasionally breaking down, the tearful and openly emotional Hervey Bay MP told the House: "I stand here today as a survivor.

"Today is a very emotional day for me because, as an unwanted pregnancy, my voice might never have been heard here today.

"If this law were present in those days, I would not be alive to speak on behalf of all the babies who have the right to live.

"I believe I had the right to live. I still believe that.

"When honourable members vote on it, just think about killing Ted over here because that is what you are doing to my heart today.”

Mr Perrett said he had been inundated with emails and letters from people who had written pages on why they found the legislation "horrifying”.

Mrs Frecklington said she was moved by both sides of the argument and said a thinking person would have the same difficulty.

"Given this issue is so emotive and so personal, the discussion often descends into animosity. I do not want to divide Queenslanders. I do not want to divide men and women,” she said.