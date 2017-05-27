Tiaro wins battle but Bauple and Gunalda move to Gympie

AMEN ded : Changes to the Maryborough electorate after the Queensland Redistribution Commission's final determination. Blue denotes the old boundary, orange denotes the proposed changes, and red areas are those accepted in the final determination.

IT DOES not make sense.

Tiaro & District Chamber of Commerce president Darryl Stewart celebrated half a win after the Queensland Redistribution Commission unveiled its final determination.

Mr Stewart was one of five parties to make a submission about the redistribution of state electoral boundaries.

Under the initial plan, the region south from Wilsons Rd, Tiaro, which includes the towns of Bauple and Gunalda, would move from the Maryborough electorate to Gympie.

While the QRC adopted the suggestion to exclude Tiaro from the move, the new border between Maryborough and Gympie's electorates will be the between Bauple and Tiaro.

"I find it difficult to fathom. I'm gobsmacked," Mr Stewart said.

Mr Stewart learned of the change when the Chronicle contacted him for comment.

Initially shocked, Mr Stewart said that while he understood the process and reasons for redistribution, the new move still didn't make complete sense.

Tiaro's ability to stay in Maryborough was fuelled by the "strong dissent" from those in Rainbow Beach, Inskip and part of Cooloola.

The three regions were set to shift to Noosa, but the QRC received numerous complaints based primarily on travel between the destinations and Noosa.

Tiaro's David Lightbody submitted a two-page dossier which argued for the new boundary to be closer to Glenwood.

"I think the other locations, particularly Gundiah and Bauple, have common needs with Tiaro," Lightbody said.

"Glenwood is close to Gympie so I can understand that, but the rest..."

The decision to keep Tiaro in Maryborough means a number of Urraween electors will stay in Hervey Bay, though Dundowran Beach is now considered to be part of Maryborough.

The 21-day appeals period is now open, with the changes to be set in stone once writs are issued for the next state election.