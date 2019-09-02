Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

CELEBRATING DADS: Frank Bull and his granddaughter Korbin, 4, from Maryborough with his 1959 FC Holden ute at the Royal Hotel Tiaro Fathers Day Show and Shine yesterday.

THE fifth annual Tiaro Father's Day Show and Shine continued the event's trend of growing bigger and better each year, organisers say.

On one of the busiest days of the year for Tiaro, the Social Club of Tiaro and Surrounds' fundraiser not only boosted community morale but local business as well.

SCOTS president Phil Strahan estimated the event attracted about 2000 people, some travelling from as far as Rockhampton.

More than 55 cars and 20 bikes were on show and about 100 Variety Bash cars used the town as a pit stop throughout the day.

"All the local businesses helped us out through sponsorship and reaped the benefit of a big crowd in town," Mr Strahan said.

"The day is the major fundraiser for the SCOTS who help families from the local area who might be a bit down on their luck or need help with medical expenses, basically anyone who needs a hand."

Mr Strahan put his children to work volunteering on the day and said it was great to be surrounded by fathers out with their families.

"The winner of the new 'Miss Tiaro' competition came dressed in a tin hat, thongs and footy shorts. His prize was a beauty hamper to go and shape up a bit," Mr Strahan said with a laugh.