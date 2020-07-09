Tiaro bypass prep to begin as funding flows to rural patches

The council will begin to prepare the town of Tiaro for the Bruce Hwy bypass.

FUNDING under the State Government's COVID Works program has reached the Fraser Coast and preparing Tiaro for a future bypass is in the mix.

Here's where a portion of the funding is being spent in the Coast's smaller communities:

Community infrastructure renewal - Mayne Street, Tiaro: $230k

Tiaro is set for a make-over with a community group coming together to start planning. Photographer: Jocelyn Watts

The State Government has committed to constructing a bypass along the Bruce Highway at the current gateway, Tiaro.

The state and council have jointly collaborated to establish a working group of community members who are helping to development an Action Plan for improvements in Tiaro as a result of the bypass project.

The specific project elements will be discussed with this working group but the $230,000 will be used for parkland and street-scape upgrades in and around Tiaro's main street.

Elements included but not limited to; are street furniture in Mayne Street, upgrades to the RV parking area and surrounding parklands.

Little Tinana Reserve Masterplan Plan: $40k

Playground features to include concrete pathway to ride scooters and bikes to complement organised sporting activities.

Howard Library, Steley St, Howard: $75k Capital works will enclose front of the library building including reconfiguration and replacement of the existing library chute; renovation of a covered area and replacement of a wooden garden deck both used for story time and other outdoor activities

LOOKING BACK: Irene Varnas reads to children at the original opening of the Howard library. Alistair Brightman

Woocoo Wildlife Reserve, Teddington: $80k

Construction of all abilities toilet and associated infrastructure at the Woocoo Wildlife Reserve, Teddington

Alex Gillespie Park, Torbanlea: $15k

This will cover the construction of a park shelter

Takura Environmental Reserve: $90k

The council has bought a 60ha property on the ridgeline at Takura to add to the region's conservation network.Pictured is Councillor Jade Wellings and Mayor George Seymour. CONTRIBUTED

Construction of a new walking trail and interpretative signage at Takura. The walking trail will provide access to the rainforest and natural regeneration areas, while allowing for educational outcome as described by interpretative signage.