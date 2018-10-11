Thunderstorm leaves 900 homes in the dark across Gympie

STORM STRIKES: Last night more than 900 homes were without power after a thunderstorm hit the Gympie region.

A SWIFT change in weather patterns last night relieved emergency workers across the Gympie region.

Energex crews were preparing for the worst, with a super cell predicted to pass through the region, but thankfully, the activity moved further north into the Wide Bay Burnett.

Energex communications advisor Justin Coomber said there wasn't as many homes without power compared to Monday and Tuesday when thunderstorms struck.

"We had about 3,500 customers lost power at the height of the storms on Monday night and 4,500 on Tuesday night so last night [Wednesday] was a bit of a reprieve, it was a bit of a lucky break for us in a way in that I think we only had about 900 or so customers lose power across the region,” Mr Coomber said.

The majority of outages this week were concentrated on the Cooloola and Sunshine Coasts.

"Even though we were ready to go, yeah we were a bit fortunate to not be more severely hit overnight,” Mr Coomber said.

"On the Sunshine Coast residents were pretty happy to breath a sigh of relief after a couple of nights of power outages and pretty balmy weather.”

Mr Coomber said it's important now "to take the right precautions around our homes and businesses and make sure we are ready for this sometimes severe weather that we get in our beautiful part of the world.”

If you need to report fallen powerlines please phone Energex on 13 19 62.