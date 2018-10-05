Thunderstorm activity brewing for parts of the Gympie region

STORM ACTIVITY: The Gympie region could expect thunderstorms today and tomorrow as a surface trough develops.

A THUNDERSTORM is brewing in South-east Queensland that could impact parts of the Gympie region today and tomorrow.

Higgins Storm Chasing released a map on Facebook last night with the potential areas that could be affected.

Areas at risk: Gold Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich, Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Kingaroy, Dalby, Toowoomba, Warwick, Gatton, Stanthorpe and all areas in between.

A Higgins Storm Chasing spokesman said the storm activity was due to an upper trough combination developing.

"A surface trough and upper trough combination will cause widespread instability across South-east Queensland on Friday,” the spokesman said.

"Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop through inland areas during the day and push East towards the coast during the afternoon and night.”

The impacted areas could experience flash flooding.

"Some storms are likely to be severe with heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds,” the spokesman said.

"Rain areas are also likely to develop in the wake of storm activity.”

According to Bureau of Metereology forecaster Harry Clark, the Gympie region will receive some rainfall over the next several days.

"Gympie will be on the eastern edge of that rain but the heaviest falls will be further south,” Mr Clarke said.