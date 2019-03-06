Thunder storms and temperature spike on the way

Strong south easterlies have forced surfers to crowd the points this week, but a change brought light off-shore winds this morning opened up beach breaks from Sunshine to Caloundra.

DAYTIME temperature peaks will spike to the low 30Cs by the weekend with the chance of showers and thunder storms preceding the change.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said today and early tomorrow a trough along the east coast, just offshore to the north of the Sunshine Coast, was already delivering rainfall totals of 30-40mm in central Queensland.

Some showers and thunder storms could extend south into this region but the Sunshine Coast could expect no more than 10mm from any showers.

Ms Wong said tomorrow afternoon and into the evening a southerly change would move up the coast bringing more stable conditions for the Sunshine Coast into Friday and the weekend.

She said coastal showers were likely into Saturday.

Then ahead of the next trough into next week temperatures would spike due to a slightly-warmer air mass.

Today will hit a temperature peak of 29C with the chance of thunder storms late morning or into the afternoon.

For once in a long time winds were light and offshore this morning, bringing decent surf conditions to open beaches. Expect winds to turn easterly to 20km/h through the middle of the day before falling out later.

Thursday was expected to reach 30C on a partly-cloudy day with light winds early becoming south easterly at 20-30km/h.

Friday would be a cooler 28C with cloudy conditions, south easterlies to 20km/h and the chance of a thunder storm.

Winds would be light on a partly-cloudy Saturday with a temperature maximum of 29C with Sunday spiking to 30C again with light winds and the chance of thunder storms.

The next weekend would see day timer temperatures jump to 31C on Monday and Tuesday with both featuring light winds and the chance of thunder storms.