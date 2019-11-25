Thug who beat pregnant partner with hammer appeals verdict

A MAN who hit his pregnant partner in the stomach with a hammer and poured caustic soda over her body has appealed his conviction and argued he should be given a retrial.

Peter Mark Wright was sentenced to nine years' jail in 2018 for the "brutal and sadistic" attack on his former partner between 2010-2015 in Bundaberg, Brisbane and Gin Gin.

The former Ipswich man repeatedly bashed the woman, broke her jaw, poured petrol on her and in another assault he drove to secluded bushland where tied her to a tree before disfiguring her with caustic soda.

A Brisbane District Court jury convicted Wright of eight on 12 charges including abduction, torture, grievous bodily harm, assault and acts intended to disfigure.

On Monday, Wright appealed his conviction and sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal arguing there had been a miscarriage of justice.

Wright's defence barrister argued that the jury had been misdirected because the judge told them that petrol was a "destructive" substance, rather than a "corrosive" one, the court heard.

Justice Walter Sofronoff said he felt that argument was "hairsplitting" and asked: "Where's the miscarriage?"

"If the word corrosive had been (used) would your client have a greater chance of acquittal?" Justice Sofronoff said.

"Was his chance of acquittal reduced because the word destructive was there? If not, you lose. That's the test isn't it?"

Wright argued that a retrial should be ordered because the Crown's evidence was that the woman, who was zip-tied at the knees, had caustic soda "pooled" in between her thighs - but photographs of her injuries only revealed scars on one of her thighs.

Wright also appealed his sentence on the grounds that it was too high.

The Court of Appeal reserved its decision for a later date. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.