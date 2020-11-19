‘Thrown under a bus’: Alchemy refutes reasons for closing

Some of the cocktails that were on offer at Alchemy.

Some of the cocktails that were on offer at Alchemy.

THE popular Southside tapas bar and restaurant forced to close its doors this month has hit back on social media at claims from some of its staff members and suppliers they were owed money and that was why the business closed.

CLICK HERE: Funky restaurant and bar closes, reports of thousands owing

Alchemy Southside posted on Facebook late last night but then later removed the post.

“According to current press as I am sure your (sic) all aware. We are under fire. Most of you who have actually met and conversed with us. We hope you understand,” the post read.

“We have remained quiet to get all of our facts straight, whilst the local media (Gympie Times) has thrown us under the bus with little to no evidence of their article.”

IN COURT: Gympie stalker called woman 7500 times in 3 months

The Gympie Times ran a story last week after it was reported the restaurant had closed. Some staff and suppliers were interviewed and multiple but unsuccessful attempts made to speak with the owners.

Redacted Facebook post which was made by Alchemy on Tuesday night and later taken down.

The Facebook post on Tuesday night acceded that the business owed money to its staff and suppliers, but that it was negotiating with suppliers “to reconcile with them”, and the money involved was not as high as indicated by those interviewed.

It said the business was also investigating an alleged incident involving staff the Saturday night before it closed, and was discussing the matter with Fair Work, but acceded it did owe staff money as well.

Alchemy Southside and closed doors.

Other claims were made about some staff behaviour and the connection between that and the business closing. The post also asked that anyone who witnessed an incident at the restaurant on that Saturday night contact them

“Alchemy tried to bring something new to Gympie, whilst a lot of you enjoyed it and supported. (Which we are forever thankful for),” it said.