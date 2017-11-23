Three's a crowded relationship - Gympie court yarns

Three-way DV

A CURRA man fined nearly $1000 in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday was caught between "a former wife and a former girlfriend for whom he had left the wife."

The man's solicitor said the man, 38 had to maintain contact with the former wife because of children.

"He doesn't really want to have a relationship with the ex-girlfriend but she won't go away," solicitor Greg Wildie told the court.

The ex-girlfriend had sent provocative text messages to the ex-wife, he said.

He was "essentially caught between two women fighting each other" and admitted damaging a cabinet, which he owned, out of frustration at being "set up." The man was doing anger management training to help deal with the situation, which he accepted was partly of his own making.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined the man $400 for breaching a Domestic Violence Order on October 13 and $400 for doing so on September 14. He ordered no conviction be recorded after noting the man had no similar history.

Unlicensed stealing

WHEN Curra shoplifter Brenton Gary Stevens tried to get away after stealing from a Gympie supermarket on August 4, he drew some extra unwanted police attention, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Stevens, 33, was found in the shopping centre car park driving while his licence was suspended for unpaid fines, police told the court.

Checks revealed his car had been involved in the theft of tools from a Sunshine Coast hardware store on October 26 last year.

And he was booked again for unlicensed driving on the Bruce Highway on September 15, the prosecutor said.

Stevens' legal representative told the court financial issues had led to his being unable to pay fines and he stole groceries because he needed food.

The tools were for work, the solicitor said.

The court was told Stevens had been supermarket shopping and had placed some items in a trolley and the rest in the lining of his jacket, which appeared to have been cut to allow this.

His solicitor said Stevens had left the Sunshine Coast to make a fresh start but still found it hard t get regular work. He was driving because he had moved to Curra, where there was nbo public transport.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Stevens $400 on each of the stealing charges and ordered $52.54 restitution for the groceries, after being told the tools had been returned.

He also fined Stevens $300, with a one-month licence disqualification on each of the unlicensed driving matters.

'Stupid' stealing

A GYMPIE man gave "stupidity" as the reason behind two drive-off hardware thefts, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Peter William Bartlett pleaded guilty to stealing a welding helmet worth $94.90 from a Gympie hardware retailer on October 16 and then taking welding wire and spray paint worth $21.31 in a second visit to the same store on October 25.

Bartlett, 57, parked in the store's trade drive-through area on both occasions and drove off without paying, the court was told.

Police intercepted Bartlett's car on November 1 and he admitted the offences, police said.

Bartlett had already made full repayment to the store.

Noting Bartlett's lack of previous offences and the fact that he had quickly repaid the money, fined him $250 on each offence, with no conviction recorded.

Contact breach

A DOMESTIC violence offender, 34, from The Palms, has been sentenced to 29 days jail already served, with immediate parole on the rest of a two-month jail sentence.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will also be subject to a three-month sentence, suspended for another six months on top of the one year operational period imposed in August for another similar offence.

The court was told his former partner, who had a serious medical condition, had contacted him from Curra, seeking a lift to Gympie Hospital.

The man's legal representative said she had complained of shortness of breath and he had agreed to give her a lift on October 22, breaching the contact restrictions in a Domestic Violence Order.

He had been diagnosed with depression and had lost his job as a result of being in jail.

In another domestic violence matter before the court, a woman, 38, was fined $450 for punching her partner on October 20, after he grabbed her hair, breaching a Domestic Violence Order from December 7 last year.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered no conviction be recorded because of the woman's lack of previous offences.