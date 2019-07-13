Three-vehicle crash brings traffic to a crawl on Bruce Hwy

Queensland Fire Emergency Services is attending a crash on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 3PM:

NO serious injuries were sustained after a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, Tanawha, this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokesperson said all vehicles in the collision were loaded onto a tow truck.

QFES were on the scene to ensure all those in the traffic crash were safely transported from the highway, and left the scene at 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were no transportations made to hospital.

Avoid the area if possible as there is still congestion.

EARLIER:

TRAFFIC has come to a crawl on the Bruce Highway near Aussie World after a three-vehicle crash occurred just after 1pm today.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokesperson said fireys were called to the collision heading northbound at Tanawha.

QFES had not arrived on the scene until approximately 1.40pm, due to the heavy traffic on the highway.

"It hasn't made mention of any entrapments," the QFES spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Service and a tow truck have been called to the scene.

More to come.