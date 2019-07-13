Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire Emergency Services is attending a crash on the Bruce Highway.
Queensland Fire Emergency Services is attending a crash on the Bruce Highway.
Breaking

Three-vehicle crash brings traffic to a crawl on Bruce Hwy

Eden Boyd
by
13th Jul 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM:

NO serious injuries were sustained after a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, Tanawha, this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokesperson said all vehicles in the collision were loaded onto a tow truck.

QFES were on the scene to ensure all those in the traffic crash were safely transported from the highway, and left the scene at 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were no transportations made to hospital.

Avoid the area if possible as there is still congestion.

EARLIER:

TRAFFIC has come to a crawl on the Bruce Highway near Aussie World after a three-vehicle crash occurred just after 1pm today.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokesperson said fireys were called to the collision heading northbound at Tanawha.

QFES had not arrived on the scene until approximately 1.40pm, due to the heavy traffic on the highway.

"It hasn't made mention of any entrapments," the QFES spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Service and a tow truck have been called to the scene.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LADIES DAY: Wallabies, Reds here for Gympie rugby's big day

    premium_icon LADIES DAY: Wallabies, Reds here for Gympie rugby's big day

    News Get down to Albert Park, it's going to be a cracker.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Hartwig denies any role in 'open letter' critical of Curran

    premium_icon Hartwig denies any role in 'open letter' critical of Curran

    News Says he wants the Mayor's job, not Tony Perrett's

    PHOTOS: Tom Quilty underway as hundreds ride out

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Tom Quilty underway as hundreds ride out

    News Thousands flood Gympie region for the return of an iconic event.