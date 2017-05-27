24°
Three trapped after truck t-bones car

Jacob Carson
| 27th May 2017 3:27 PM
Police question two passengers after a dangerous traffic crash on Tin Can Bay Rd this afternoon.
Police question two passengers after a dangerous traffic crash on Tin Can Bay Rd this afternoon.

THE jaws of life were needed to cut three people out of a car after it was t-boned by a truck on Tin Can Bay Rd this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance services responded to the call on the section of the road just before the Goomboorian service station after 1pm.

The car was hit with such force by the vehicle, it spun around and off the road - colliding with a nearby parked four-wheel-drive in a garage.

The right-hand-side of the vehicle has effectively been crumpled, with the truck sustaining a shattered windshield and relatively minor damage to it's front.

 

The crumpled right-hand-side of the vehicle.
The crumpled right-hand-side of the vehicle. Jacob Carson

Miraculously, all three people received only minor injuries in the crash - with some bruising and abrasions reported by ambulance media.

This stretch of road has become a hotspot for collisions, with a number of high-speed crashes having occurred in the same area.

 

Fire crews examine the vehicle.
Fire crews examine the vehicle. Jacob Carson
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie crashes t-boned tin can bay rd traffic crash

