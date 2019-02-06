Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THREE people were taken to hospital after their car overturned in a flooded creek at Netherdale last night.
THREE people were taken to hospital after their car overturned in a flooded creek at Netherdale last night. File
News

Three trapped after car overturned in flood waters

Ashley Pillhofer
by
6th Feb 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people were taken to hospital after their car overturned in a flooded creek at Netherdale last night.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics responded to a call after it was reported a primary-school aged girl and two adults in their 40s were trapped in a car overturned in flood waters.

"A vehicle had reportedly attempted to cross a flooded creek on Mackay Eungella Road." he said.

"The vehicle subsequently overturned."

All three people were able to get out of the overturned car with the adult male and child making it to safety.

The spokesman said the adult female was swept away down the creek, but was able to grab hold of a tree and make her way back to the man and child.

All three were assessed by paramedics at the scene. They had sustained minor injuries and were transported to Mackay Hospital as a precaution.

QAS received a call about the incident at 7.57pm last night- the spokesman said he is unsure what time crews were able to arrive at Netherdale which is about one hour west of Mackay.

Police and fire crews also attend the scene.

No further information was required.

flood flood water monsoon trough road accident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    MURDER SCENE: Council workers found body of child, man

    premium_icon MURDER SCENE: Council workers found body of child, man

    Breaking Council workers found the bodies of a child, believed murdered, and a man inside a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast.

    • 6th Feb 2019 9:19 AM
    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Couple nailed to the wall by builders gone bad

    premium_icon Couple nailed to the wall by builders gone bad

    News The agony behind the $500m in debt left by insolvent builders

    'I wanted to keep Nathan away from them'

    premium_icon 'I wanted to keep Nathan away from them'

    News Accused hoped 'to never see a drop of wine again'