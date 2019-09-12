Three trailers gone in nine days: Gympie Police on the hunt

Gympie Police are looking for three stolen trailers.

Gympie Police are looking for three stolen trailers. QPS Media

POLICE are searching for answers after three separate trailers, two of them car carriers, were stolen from a Gympie region location in the space of about nine days.

QPS Media reported all three were stolen between August 31 and September 9.

Between August 31 and September 3, a silver 2015 UHAUL car carrier trailer with Victorian registration plates W65071 was taken from a petrol station on Geordie Rd, Monkland where it was parked in the forecourt.

Offenders forced entry to a fenced secure business yard on Wises Rd, Gympie and removed an Oceanic 2008 Gold Coast boat trailer with a 2006 gold Sea Doo jet ski attached between September 5-9. Neither property was registered.

Between September 8-9, another break-in on Brisbane Rd, Monkland saw a custom made 2005 tandem car carrier trailer with registration 615QSF taken.

Anyone who may have sighted these trailers is urged to contact police. If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901756310, QP1901756631, QP1901758423.