Gang member and student from Sarah Redfern High at Minto carries a knife to school. NSW / Education / Teenagers / Gangs / Knives weapons protection youth crime violence juvenile generic
Crime

Three taken to hospital in alleged knife, machete attacks

by WILL ZWAR
22nd Jan 2020 9:49 AM
THREE people are in hospital after alleged knife and machete attacks overnight, in one case a women allegedly being stabbed by her husband, police have said.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Ron Millar said a woman was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries after police allege a domestic dispute escalated in the Palmerston suburb of Moulden.

"During a domestic dispute a 42-year-old male stabbed his spouse in the back four times," he alleged.

"He's been arrested. She was conveyed to hospital where the wounds were found to be non life threatening."

Wtch Cmdr Millar said the man will be interviewed later today.

He said a separate fight between two groups of people at Darwin's Minmarama community saw two people taken to Royal Darwin Hospital.

"We had a disturbance at Minmarama park where we had two groups of people fighting, some of those people were armed with machetes and two of those people were struck with machetes." he said.

"They were conveyed to hospital with non life threatening injuries."

Police are still investigating.

