Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ablett (right) scuffles with Gold Coast midfielder Anthony Miles. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.
Gary Ablett (right) scuffles with Gold Coast midfielder Anthony Miles. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.
AFL

Three strikes, Ablett out?

26th May 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GARY Ablett will be put under the match review spotlight for the third time this month after a strike on Gold Coast midfielder Anthony Miles.

A frustrated Ablett lashed out at Miles during the third quarter of the Cats' clash against his former side on Saturday, missing his opponent with an initial attempt before collecting him with his right hand.

"Just undisciplined. I'm obviously disappointed with it, but just a freekick," Ablett said after the match.

An umpire was only metres from Ablett when he made contact with Miles and paid a freekick, but no match-day report was laid.

"We're going to see that replay several times over the next 48 hours," commentator Alastair Lynch said.

Ablett has faced scrutiny twice this month, avoiding suspension for striking Essendon's Dylan Shiel.

Gary Ablett elbows Dylan Shiel, an incident which resulted in a striking charge before he was cleared at the tribunal. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.
Gary Ablett elbows Dylan Shiel, an incident which resulted in a striking charge before he was cleared at the tribunal. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.
Gary Ablett collects Sam Wright.
Gary Ablett collects Sam Wright.

He was found to have no case to answer for an incident involving North Melbourne defender Sam Wright.

"For that very reason, it's hard to see him getting rubbed out for that," Paul Roos said on Fox Footy.

"They take into account, so much, whether the player was concussed or not, don't they?"

More Stories

afl anthony miles gary ablett geelong cats gold coast suns
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    premium_icon 'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    Crime THIS mother of four died in horrific, suspicious circumstances almost five years ago. But no one has been charged over her death.

    Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    premium_icon Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    News When they don't have solutions they get angry and start name calling

    GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    premium_icon GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    News 'It was their best quarter but they finished the game off strong'

    Devils old boys take to the field to remember former player

    premium_icon Devils old boys take to the field to remember former player

    Community The inaugural Noel Haslam memorial shield one to be remembered.